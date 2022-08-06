Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz arrives in Montreal for the Canadian Open, Coco Gauff loses in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic | August 6, 2022

Teen star Carlos Alcaraz is all set for the Canadian Open and has arrived in Montreal for the same. However, his compatriot Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the tournament as he's still struggling with an injury. Paula Badosa knocked out Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Former doubles World No. 1 Katarina Srebotnik has announced her retirement from the sport, with her farewell taking place next month at the WTA 250 in Portoroz. Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth final of the season at the Los Cabos Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz arrives in Montreal for Canadian Open

World No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz was one of the first players to arrive in Montreal for the Canadian Open. The teen sensation is seeded second and, after a first-round bye, will take on either Tommy Paul or Vasek Pospisil. He has already won a couple of the Masters 1000 titles this year in Miami and Madrid.

Alcaraz is also making his debut in the tournament. He has won four titles this year, along with a couple of runner-up finishes. His record for the year currently stands at 42-7.

Rafael Nadal to miss Canadian Open

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming Canadian Open as he still hasn't recovered from an injury. The Spaniard sustained an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal win at Wimbledon a few weeks ago. He pulled out of the tournament later on, and now the same injury looks to have sidelined him again.

While his recovery had been going well, Nadal decided not to rush back into playing competitive tennis and listen to his body instead.

"We have decided not to travel to Montréal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves. I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugène and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me and today was no exception," Nadal tweeted.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hemos decidido no viajar a Montréal y proseguir con los entrenamientos sin forzar. Agradezco de corazón al director del torneo, Eugène y todo su equipo por la compresión y apoyo que siempre me han mostrado y hoy no ha sido una excepción. Hemos decidido no viajar a Montréal y proseguir con los entrenamientos sin forzar. Agradezco de corazón al director del torneo, Eugène y todo su equipo por la compresión y apoyo que siempre me han mostrado y hoy no ha sido una excepción.

Nadal is still on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open, which will be held after the Canadian Open, though his participation remains in doubt.

Paula Badosa defeats Coco Gauff in Silicon Valley Classic quarterfinals

Coco Gauff's run at the Silicon Valley Classic has come to an end in the quarterfinals. She started the tournament by defeating Anhelina Kalinina and Naomi Osaka but was unable to get past Paula Badosa.

Gauff lost a closely contested opening set via a tie-break and was outplayed by her opponent in the second set to lose 7-6 (4), 6-2. She's next competing at the Canadian Open, where she's up against a qualifier in the first round.

Katarina Srebotnik to retire next month

Former doubles World No. 1 Katarina Srebotnik has decided to hang up her racquet for good. She announced her decision to step away from the sport and her farewell will take place in Portoroz next month. During her 24-year-long career, she won four singles and 39 doubles titles.

Srebotnik won her lone Grand Slam in the women's doubles at Wimbledon in 2011 and finished as a runner-up on four occasions at the Majors. She won another five Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles as well.

Daniil Medvedev reaches the Los Cabos final

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (0), 6-1 to advance to the final of the Los Cabos Open, his fourth title clash of the year. However, the Russian hasn't won a single title since claiming his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Following Medvedev's triumph in New York, he reached the finals of the Paris Masters and ATP Finals. He finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open, Libema Open and the Halle Open this year.

He'll face either defending champion Cameron Norrie or World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Los Cabos Open.

