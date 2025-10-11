Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025 Final

Match Details

Fixture: Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: October 12, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Vacherot at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 13 - Source: Getty

First cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech are set to meet each other in the historic final of the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Sunday, October 12.

The World No. 204 became the lowest-ranked player to reach the ATP 1000 final after beating the record four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal. Vacherot entered as a qualifier and defeated seeded stars Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor, and Holger Rune before eliminating Djokovic with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

The 26-year-old's Shanghai run is one for the history books, as he achieved his maiden top-10 victories and reached the final of an ATP singles event for the first time. Earlier this season, the Monegasque had registered his maiden main draw win in the Masters at Monte Carlo.

Arthur Rinderknech, on the other hand, stunned the 2019 Shanghai champion Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal with an impressive 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 win. The Frenchman earlier made the headlines with his Round of 32 victory over the third-seed Alexander Zverev and quarterfinal win over in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This will be the first family affair in the history of the Masters final with two cousins fighting for their first-ever ATP title on Sunday.

Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Vacherot and Rinderknech are facing each other for the first time in their career.

Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Unlike his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech has experience playing in the final of an ATP event. The 31-year-old finished runner-up at the Adelaide International in 2022 to break into the top 50 of singles rankings for the first time.

World No. 54, Rinderknech, is enjoying a breakout 2025 season. He achieved his best major finish after reaching the fourth round of the US Open, following his maiden third-round result at Wimbledon. He also upset Ben Shelton in the Queen's Championship to record his first-ever top-5 win.

For Vacherot, his win over Djokovic was a sign of confidence and morale that he is playing with in Shanghai. It was not luck or a fluke to upset the 24-time Grand Slam champion, as Vacherot earlier displayed his resilience with consecutive wins over five seeded players.

However, Rinderknech's experience of playing in the big matches and his performances in Grand Slam tournaments this season make him the favorite for the 2025 Shanghai Masters title.

Pick: Arthur Rinderknech to win.

Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Valentin Vacherot Arthur Rinderknech

(Odds to be updated soon)

Valentin Vacherot vs Arthur Rinderknech betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rinderknech to win the match.

Tip 2: Vacherot to win a set.

Tip 3: The match to go over 30 games.

