"Venus/Opelka is a thing!" - Tennis fans go gaga after Venus Williams drops in to watch Reilly Opelka in action at Delray Beach Open

Venus Williams has reignited rumors that she and Reilly Opelka are dating after turning up at the Delray Beach Open last week to watch her compatriot in action. The World No. 18 progressed as far as the finals of the tournament, where he fell to Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

Williams turned up for his second-round encounter against Jack Sock, a 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-1 victory for Opelka. Video clips of the former World No. 1 enjoying the action were posted to Twitter, which sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

"Delray’s royal box? Queen [Venus Williams] dropping by to catch some Opelka/Sock action," Tennis TV tweeted.

This is not the first time fans have speculated that the pair are in a relationship. The last time it happened, the seven-time Grand Slam champion put an end to it by playfully stating, "Opelka shot me down." But despite that, fans took to Twitter to call Opelka "Venus' man," as well as praising Williams for coming all the way to watch "her man" play.

"Venus/Opelka is a thing!" tennis commentator Jose Morgado wrote.

"Venus Williams in Delray Beach to watch her man Reilly Opelka play," another fan wrote.

However, not everyone took it as a sign that they were dating. Some fans pointed out that the 41-year-old had already debunked the rumors in the past, and reminded others that it could just be that the two are good friends.

"Women can't support male tennis players without being a "thing" clearly," one fan wrote sarcastically.

For those who believed the rumors, there were split opinions on what they thought of the news. Some were understandably happy, while others were not very pleased with the idea of the relationship.

"So happy for [Venus Williams]! This girl deserves to be happy! Do your own thing Vee!" one fan wrote.

"someone please free Venus from the shackles of Opelka," another fan wrote.

A few others were of the opinion that the seven-time Grand Slam champion is Opelka's "good luck charm" and credited her for his newfound success on the ATP tour.

"Reilly Opelka started hanging with Venus Williams and his loser DNA was instantly neutralized by her big winner energy. Let's talk about that for a sec..." one user wrote.

Venus WIlliams congratulated Reilly Opelka on his Dallas Open title the week before

Venus Williams may not have dropped in at the Dallas Open, which took place before the Delray Open, but she made sure that Reilly Opelka knew how proud she was when he won.

Seeded second in Dallas, the 24-year-old won the tournament without dropping a set. In the final, he outlasted compatriot Jenson Brooksby to win the third ATP title of his career. Opelka's semi-final match against John Isner also witnessed the longest tie-break in ATP tour history, a 24-22 final game that went in his favor.

Williams took to Instagram to congratulate him on the "great week" he had in Dallas.

"Record breaking Tiebreak and the title. Great week Reilly Opelka," Williams wrote.

