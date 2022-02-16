Venus and Serena Williams' 21-year-old nephew takes his own life

Venus and Serena Williams' nephew Alphonse Williams has ended his own life following a diagnosis of Peyronie's disease.

Alphonse was the youngest son of Sabrina, the champion duo's estranged half-sister from their father Richard Williams' first marriage. He was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago and had previously attempted suicide two-and-a-half years ago.

Speaking to The Sun, Sabrina detailed the family's suffering, while also recalling her son's first suicide attempt.

"When my son attempted [to end] his life two and a half years ago," Sabrina said in the interview. "I asked God, save his life and give me a little bit more time, please."

“And God answered my prayers, he did," she continued. "He gave me two and a half years more than I expected. I knew he was on loan and God called in that loan.”

Sabrina said her son was seeing a councilor to help deal with depression, which he was diagnosed with shortly after his initial Peyronie's diagnosis.

“He was crying last Monday, hysterical crying," Sabrina said. "The week before, the doctor confirmed what he already knew, that he had Peyronie’s. He had started back at high school. He was going into his fourth semester of computer engineering and was regularly seeing a councillor."

"Mental health is a disease, but you can get through it" - Sabrina, Venus and Serena Williams' half sister

Sabrina went on to highlight the issues surrounding mental health, saying it was one of the major reasons that pushed her son to suicide.

She also spoke about her own struggles with depression and suicidal tendencies, but was quick to add that she knew when to ask for help. Further highlighting the importance of having the support of family in such circumstances, she said timely help can go a long way in helping people overcome depression.

“I read online for hours. One of the top symptoms is depression," Sabrina said. "I'm not denying that he died with mental health problems, but I truly believe that if my son got some help, somebody was able to talk to him, I think he would still be here."

“I had my own mental health issues, but it wasn't until my late 30s that it was sorted out, when I was quitting jobs and jeopardising myself, screwing up, I was just so suicidal," she continued. “I told my family and was put in hospital for three days. You need to speak to someone. Mental health is a disease, but I want to tell other people: ‘You can get through this.’”

