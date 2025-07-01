Serena Williams and Venus Williams went head-to-head in the final of the 2002 Wimbledon Championships in what was the beginning of the most legendary sibling rivalries the world of sports has ever seen. They were so skilled that even their rival, Amelie Mauresmo, couldn’t help but comment on their dominance.

Heading into the final, Venus had already claimed five Grand Slams, while Serena had two to her name, with both being two of the top contenders for the Wimbledon crown. Venus, the top seed, had powered past Justine Henin in the semifinals, while Serena, seeded second, booked her spot in the final with a win over Mauresmo.

While invited to comment on the all-Williams sisters final, the Frenchwoman said (via The Guardian):

“Well, at the moment they're No. 1 and No. 2, and that means everything. They're the top two players. They were in the final of the French Open. They're in the final here again. That means they're better than everybody else. That's it.”

Serena Williams came out on top, beating Venus 7-6(4), 6-3 to win her first title at the All England Club. It was a huge moment in her career, and just the start of her love story with Wimbledon as she’d go on to win six more titles there, making it her joint-most successful Slam alongside the Australian Open.

Serena Williams after defeating sister Venus to win Wimbledon 2002: "I can't become satisfied"

Serena Williams hugs sister Venus at the 2002 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Wimbledon 2002 was a truly special moment for Serena Williams, as she lifted her first title at the prestigious tournament. But it was also bittersweet, as her victory came at the expense of her sister Venus.

Despite the loss, Venus wasn’t upset--she was genuinely happy for Serena and proud to see her little sister reach such a big milestone. However, for Serena, it didn’t feel like a time to relax or be satisfied. Even after winning both the French Open and Wimbledon back to back, she felt there was still more to prove.

"I can't become satisfied," she said (via The Guardian), "Because if I get satisfied, I'll be, like, 'Oh, I've won Wimbledon, I've won the US Open, now I can relax.' But people are really going to be fighting to beat me now."

Serena stayed locked in on her goals that year, just as she said she would. She went on to cap off a remarkable season by winning the US Open too, once again beating Venus in the final.

