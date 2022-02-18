Venus and Serena Williams highlight the importance of sports for girls, claim they bring "confidence and discipline"

In a recent interview with fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Venus and Serena Williams said the world needs more girls playing sports. While Serena highlighted that it instills "confidence and discipline," Venus said that sports teach girls valuable "life lessons."

Both Venus and Serena Williams' stories are testament to the importance of sports. Their father, Richard Williams, helped transform his two daughters into two of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Reflecting on the same, Serena advised girls everywhere to "keep going" even when they don't feel like it because it's well worth the hard work.

“Keep going. We need girls in sports. It gives you confidence, it gives you discipline, and there comes a time where you might not wanna do it but keep doing it cause it is something that’s super special and you won’t regret it," Williams said .

Further highlighting the importance of sports for girls, Venus said they help build confidence, especially with the extra pressure women have to "look a certain way."

Venus Williams at the 2020 French Open

“Yeah, and I always tell people, It’s important for all kids, I believe, to be in sports but especially daughters. With the pressure that women and girls have today to look a certain way or whatever, when you really focus on what you’re doing for your body, the confidence that you’re building, it like puts a lot of that stuff in the background," Venus Williams stated.

"You actually get the lessons in life that you need to get. It talks about knowing yourself. Girls should always play sports," added the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena Williams has not played in over 7 months

Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams last featured at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she injured her leg in the first round, thus withdrawing from the Grand Slam without completing a single set.

Although there were hopes that the 23-time Major winner would return to action at the 2022 Australian Open, Williams withdrew from the event stating that she was not physically ready to compete in Melbourne.

With her sister Venus also skipping the Happy Slam, it marked the first time since 1997 that neither of the Williams sisters were present at the Melbourne Major.

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury, it remains to be seen when Serena Williams will return to the WTA tour.

