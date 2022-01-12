Venus Williams comments on Coco Gauff's picture from her day off at Adelaide Zoo

Coco Gauff put her day off during the Adelaide International to good use, visiting the zoo. The American shared her adventure on social media, much to the delight of tennis fans, including former World No. 1 Venus Williams.

Adelaide Zoo is the second oldest zoo in Australia, housing more than 3000 animals including 300 native and exotic species such as kangaroos and quokkas.

Gauff competed in Adelaide in 2021 as well, where she progressed as far as the semifinals before losing to Belinda Bencic. However, the COVID protocols last time around did not allow her to spend much time sight-seeing.

Speaking to journalists during her visit, Gauff said she was looking forward to spotting some "cool animals" and enjoying her time at the zoo.

"We are at the Adelaide zoo and I am hoping to meet some cool animals here," Coco said. "Last year, we did not do that much so I am glad to be out today and do something fun."

World No. 30 Karen Khachanov was spotted alongside Gauff. The pair visited various enclosures and were accompanied by zoo officials who gave them a formal tour of the place.

#AdelaideTennis #AO2022 It's just not summer Down Under without a quokka or kangaroo 🦘 @CocoGauff and @karenkhachanov make some furry new friends at Adelaide Zoo

The American took to Instagram to share pictures she took to celebrate the occasion, evidently happy to be relaxing in the company of the zoo's inhabitants.

"Swipe left to see the monkey smiling for my selfie 😁🐵🤳🏾," Coco captioned her post on Instagram.

The post caught Venus Williams' eye, who agreed with Gauff's sentiment.

"He is def smiling! 😂😂👏", Venus commented on Instagram.

The 17-year-old also posted an Instagram story of Khachanov playing with a monkey. Gauff made no attempt to hide her laughter as the monkey outwitted the Russian to grab his stick.

"The monkey is 1-0 up on Karen Khachanov," Coco captioned the video on Instagram.

Coco in the background, esp her laugh >>> Good vibes on a Monday lol. #KarenKhachanov



: Coco's IG Watch out, Karen

Both Coco Gauff and Karen Khachanov are through to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2

Coco Gauff won her first round match at the Adelaide International 2

Both Coco Gauff and Karen Khachanov are seeded third at the Adelaide International 2. Khachanov received a bye into the second round, where he defeated Gianluca Mager in straight sets to seal a spot in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, defeated Katerina Siniakova in straight sets in her first-round match to progress to the second round. She followed that up by beating Marta Kostyuk in three sets to make her way into the final eight.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



battles through a tough 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 match to claim her spot in the quarterfinals.



@AdelaideTennis l #AdelaideTennis Game, set, match @CocoGauff battles through a tough 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 match to claim her spot in the quarterfinals.

Gauff and Khachanov also played in the preceding Adelaide International 1. While Gauff lost in the second round to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty, Khachanov finished runner-up after losing to Gael Monfils in the final.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala