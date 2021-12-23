Venus Williams enjoys a holiday in Paris, jokes she's "exhausted" by too much shopping

Venus Williams is making the most of her off-season by enjoying a vacation in Paris. She took to Instagram to share her exploits in the French capital. The American visited "Place Vendome," a historical landmark and one of her favorite places in the city.

"A view of Place Vendome for those who have not been. One of my favorite places in Paris." - Williams captioned one of her stories.

Venus Williams at the Place Vendome

Williams indulged in some window shopping by checking out some luxury watches and fine jewelry.

Venus Williams is enjoying her time in Paris.

The former World No. 1 showed off her new physique in a backless dress, which she says is the result of her new workout regime.

"I have been upping the weight instead of the reps in the gym over the last few months. Here are the results! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 I still can’t really get a quad muscle to save my life…but I am working on it! 🙈😬😭😅💪🏿💪🏿🙏🏿"

The American then proceeded to display a variety of outfits she bought, looking chic in all of them. On a lighter note, she joked that she was exhausted by all the shopping, but will find the strength to continue.

"It was just too much shopping....I'm exhausted. However I will stay strong and carry on 😂"

Venus Williams on a shopping spree in Paris

Venus Williams hasn't played since August

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

It has been a difficult year for Venus Williams. The American has struggled with injuries and managed just three wins in 2021.

Her last tournament of the year was a WTA 250 event in Chicago last August, following which she ended her season due to a leg injury. Williams is currently ranked outside the top 300 and will need a wildcard to compete in future WTA events.

While it is apparent that Williams is enjoying her time in Paris, it appears as though she won't be making the trip to Australia for the start of the 2022 season.

Sister Serena Williams will also miss the Australian Open due to an injury she sustained at Wimbledon earlier this year.

