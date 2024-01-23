Serena Williams once opened up about her vulnerabilities regarding her weight, especially when comparing herself to her sister, Venus Williams.

Venus and Serena Williams established an extraordinary tennis dynasty, collectively clinching 30 Grand Slam singles titles. Additionally, they formed a formidable doubles team, joining forces to win 14 Grand Slam titles in women's doubles.

However, the success did not come easy, with both of them navigating several challenges, both on and off the court, during their illustrious careers. Serena Williams, in particular, endured persistent scrutiny regarding her weight, with questions being raised over her fitness despite her success on tour.

During a feature with Rolling Stone back in 2013, Serena candidly discussed the journey of embracing her own body, revealing that she had to accept her weight as one of her personal "weaknesses."

Growing up alongside her tall, thin sister Venus, who had a physique resembling a "model," Serena disclosed that she felt insecure about her fuller figure, which caused her to aspire to be as slim as her sister. However, over time, she learned to not only accept but also celebrate her curvier build.

"I had to get comfortable with knowing that one of my weaknesses was my weight Especially growing up with Venus, who’s so tall and slim and model-like, and me, I’m thick and hips and everything. I used to feel like I wanted to be her," she said.

"I wanted to be thin, but it wasn’t me, so I had to learn that I’m going to have larger boobs. I’m going to be bigger, and just enjoy that. So I think it’s good for a lot of other girls who are curvy or more bodacious to be confident in themselves," she added.

Venus and Serena Williams faced off in 16 matches at Grand Slam events

Venus and Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams locked horns in 31 tour-level encounters, with Serena enjoying a 19-12 lead in their head-to-head record. 16 of their meetings took place at Grand Slam events.

Venus dominated their first three meetings at the Majors, defeating her sister in the fourth round of the 1998 Australian Open, the semifinals of the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2001 US Open final.

However, Serena flipped the script in their next five meetings. She claimed victory in the finals of the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open in 2002. Subsequently, she defeated Venus in the 2003 Australian Open final and the 2003 Wimbledon final.

Venus then claimed victory in the fourth round of the 2005 US Open and the 2008 Wimbledon final. Serena avenged her losses in the 2008 US Open quarterfinal, triumphing in straight sets.

Serena Williams went on to secure victory in their last five Grand Slam meetings. She defeated Venus in the 2009 Wimbledon final, the fourth round of Wimbledon 2015, the 2015 US Open quarterfinals, and the 2017 Australian Open final.

Serena also emerged victorious in their final encounter at the Majors, beating Venus 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the 2018 US Open.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"