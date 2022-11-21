"Very confused and demonstrably dumb Rafa is why I watch these" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and other ATP Finals participants' hilarious moments in guessing game

Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev had tennis fans in stitches as they participated in a guessing game as part of the 2022 ATP Finals promotions.

Both players may have failed to reach the championship stage of the season-ending finale, but they shone in the video posted by Tennis TV as they made their supporters laugh with their answers.

The Spaniard may have tickled the funny bones of social media users with his stubbornness in answering 'Taylor Fritz' for most of the questions, but that did not stop at that. His cluelessness about things outside tennis – this time with his own line of perfume that he recently released – amused fans.

One fan called it the "most Rafa thing" there is.

"The most Rafa thing ever," a fan remarked.

Delizie Contente

A: Literally everybody: Rafa

A: Rafa: Maybe me?

"The most Rafa thing ever," a fan remarked on Twitter, quoting: "Q: 'What player released a line of perfume?' A: Literally everybody: Rafa A: Rafa: Maybe me?"

Another fan agreed with that sentiment, stating that the Mallorcan did not know of things beyond his hometown.

"Rafa has no idea what's going on in the world outside Mallacora. Love him for that," another fan said.

Lu



"This is absolutely sending me cause Rafa knows NOTHING and he just keeps throwing wild guesses hoping it'll land," another fan commented.

Fans already had a taste of Rublev's funny side with his self-deprecating jokes during the ongoing year-end championships, so much so that there was a call for the 25-year-old World No. 7 to have a daily television show post-retirement.

"Omg when Andrey Rublev retires he needs a daily tv show. It can be him doing monologues, I don’t care what its about as long as he has to talk. He needs to stay in my life, he is so funny and fun!! Cutie pie," one tweet read.

slkxNYR wrote: "Omg when Andrey Rublev retires he needs a daily tv show. It can be him doing monologues, I don't care what its about as long as he has to talk. He needs to stay in my life, he is so funny and fun!! Cutie pie."

It seems safe to say that many will tune in, judging by these fan reactions:

Mia: "Andrey Rublev is the best person to put in any video"

c🏵️



"'most people believed i was elvis presley than daniil played drums' has to go on the tennis quotes' hall of fame," one fan commented.

Thasneem: "Love this ! Rublev offended about not knowing Meddys drumming ability."

Sajahan Sheikh: "This Rublev guy is good. His reaction on Meddy playing drum priceless."

Andrey Rublev's humor further endears the World No. 7 to fans.

"As you can imagine now, my life changed a little bit; I don't make unilateral decisions" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal acknowledges the crowd at the end of his match against Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal will have to consult the littlest and newest member of his family as he lays out his schedule for next season.

In his post-match press conference, Nadal, who became a first-time dad last October, could not yet give a definite answer to journalists as to when he will arrive for the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia.

Nadal will travel to Latin America for a series of six exhibition matches starting in Argentina (Nov. 23) and ending in Mexico (Dec. 1).

The plan after that is to enjoy his time back home in Mallorca.

"Going to be back home and try to enjoy little bit the fact that I will be home for a while, family and work... Just practice, try to make the right plan to be able to stay healthy enough and to stay ready for the beginning of the next season," said Nadal after his last round-robin match against Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals.

"How early? I can't tell you yet because, as you can imagine now, my life changed a little bit. I don't make unilateral decisions (smiling). I need to check a little bit," added the new father.

