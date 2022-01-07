Victoria's sports minister admits to being "more of a Rafa person", picks Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open 

Jaala Pulford, Victoria's acting minister for tourism, sport and major events, has picked Rafael Nadal as her favorite to win the 2022 Australian Open. Pulford also fancies fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty to go all the way in the women's singles.

With the Novak Djokovic vaccine saga all but wrapped up, Pulford is glad that the focus can finally shift to the Grand Slam Melbourne is gearing up to host from January 17-30.

Pulford confessed to being "more of a Rafa person" and "mad for Barty," declaring that her allegiances lay with the Spaniard and the Australian.

"The tennis can begin and we will have a terrific event," Pulford said. "I'm sort of more of a Rafa person, to be perfectly honest. And I am mad for [Ashleigh] Barty, so that is where I am going to be."

Responding to Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco, Pulford remarked that the review process was the same for everyone. She added that even if the end result was disappointing for some people, "the process is the process."

"A lot of people in the Victorian community will find this a disappointing outcome, but the process is the process," Jaala said. "Nobody has special treatment. The process is incredibly robust."

Both Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty have had a successful start to 2022

Rafael Nadal raced into the quarterfinals of his first tournament since return from injury

Unperturbed by the distractions, Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in 2022. The former World No. 1 won his first singles match after a five-month long injury layoff, defeating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the second round at the Melbourne Summer Set.

The win secured Nadal a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event, where he will square off against Tallon Griekspoor.

Ashleigh Barty won her second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 against teenage sensation Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International 1, which was, incidentally, her first competitive match since the 2021 US Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion fought her way back from a set down to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event, where she will face Sofia Kenin.

