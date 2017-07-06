VIDEO: Rafael Nadal signs fan's prosthetic leg at Wimbledon 2017

He said it was "not the strangest thing I have autographed.

by Slapstick Video 06 Jul 2017, 13:19 IST

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is off to quite the flying start to Wimbledon, fresh off a tenth French Open title. Although grass is not one of his favourite surfaces by far, the two-time Wimbledon champion has taken two straight sets win going into Round 3 at SW19 and looking in brilliant form.

Over the years, tennis stars have been privy to some funny, strange and outright outlandish requests from fans, and Nadal was on the receiving end of that yesterday following his Round 2 win over American Donald Young.

He has signed on people’s skin before, but yesterday, a member of the audience handed over his prosthetic leg to Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard walked off the court, asking him to sign it.

For his part, Nadal immediately responded, taking the limb and signing across it as he smiled at the spectator.

Addressing it in the post-match conference later, Nadal said “he had already taken (the prosthetic) off and (was) waiting for me to sign it, he didn’t take off the limb just then.”

Asked “is this the strangest thing you’ve ever autographed?” by a member of the press, Nadal sheepishly replied, “probably not.”

We’ll let you think about that one.