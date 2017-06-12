VIDEO: When teenage Rafael Nadal had already decided he was a champion

Nadal won his tenth French Open title to extend his Open Era record.

La Decima! Rafael Nadal won his record-extending tenth French Open title yesterday

Today, we know Rafael Nadal, who has moved up to World No. 2, as the greatest clay-court player in the history of tennis after his tenth Roland Garros win. No player has won more than seven titles at the French Open, and Nadal has over the years extended his record.

But yesterday, Nadal achieved his La Decima with an absolutely decisive win over Swiss No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, leaving Wawrinka no room to make inroads in that match. In an emotional post-match presentation, Nadal described his Uncle Toni, who has been his coach since he was two years old, as his “biggest support” through the years.

Nadal has always been known for his singular work ethic – almost unparalleled, a fact many of his peers have attested to over the years. It is that work ethic that has brought Nadal significant results as well, and something he has become closely associated with.

The Spanish ace has also stated it is a combination of talent and more significantly – hard work, that saw him take centrestage as a young teenager. Today, he holds a number of clay-court records – at the Barcelona Open, Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Masters, the Italian Open, and the French Open – all of which, bar Italy, he extended this year. He also has the most clay-court titles of any player in the Open Era.

But even at 16 years old – three years before he won his first ever Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal – who also holds two Olympic gold medals – one of them in 2016 at Rio in the singles, and in 2008 in Beijing in the doubles – already knew he wanted to be the best there was.

