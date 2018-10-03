Video: Serena Williams sings ‘I Touch Myself’ in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness

Serena Williams

What's the story?

Known for standing up for causes that matter, tennis ace Serena Williams has lent her voice to raise awareness about breast cancer. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently released a new video on her Instagram account, where she has sung Divinyls’ global hit, 'I touch myself', in an attempt to urge women to self-check.

In case you didn't know

After a controversial US Open final that saw her getting involved in a heated debate with the umpire and eventually lose the match to Japan's Naomi Osaka, the 37-year-old has chosen not to play anymore in 2018. The China Open, that is going on this week, was supposed to be her final tournament of the year but she pulled out right before the start of the event.

The heart of the matter

From fighting for women's rights and equality to supporting AIDS foundations to helping underprivileged kids, Williams has always made it a point to give back. And that itself shows that she is not just a champion on the court, but off the court as well.

This latest effort from Serena is another of her myriad contributions to the society. Even though making the video put her out of her comfort zone, Serena hopes her message will help save many lives.

The tennis star stated that this is a part of the 'I Touch Myself Project' that was created to honour the memory of the Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2013.

You can watch the video here:

What's next?

Williams will return to the circuit in 2019 at the Hopman Cup, where she will represent Team USA alongside rising star Frances Tiafoe. The premier mixed team event will see her squaring off against Roger Federer in a blockbuster mixed doubles tie against Team Switzerland.