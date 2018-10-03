Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Video: Serena Williams sings ‘I Touch Myself’ in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
16   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:28 IST

2018 US Open - Day 13
Serena Williams

What's the story?

Known for standing up for causes that matter, tennis ace Serena Williams has lent her voice to raise awareness about breast cancer. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently released a new video on her Instagram account, where she has sung Divinyls’ global hit, 'I touch myself', in an attempt to urge women to self-check.

In case you didn't know

After a controversial US Open final that saw her getting involved in a heated debate with the umpire and eventually lose the match to Japan's Naomi Osaka, the 37-year-old has chosen not to play anymore in 2018. The China Open, that is going on this week, was supposed to be her final tournament of the year but she pulled out right before the start of the event.

The heart of the matter

From fighting for women's rights and equality to supporting AIDS foundations to helping underprivileged kids, Williams has always made it a point to give back. And that itself shows that she is not just a champion on the court, but off the court as well.

This latest effort from Serena is another of her myriad contributions to the society. Even though making the video put her out of her comfort zone, Serena hopes her message will help save many lives.

The tennis star stated that this is a part of the 'I Touch Myself Project' that was created to honour the memory of the Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2013.

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

What's next?

Williams will return to the circuit in 2019 at the Hopman Cup, where she will represent Team USA alongside rising star Frances Tiafoe. The premier mixed team event will see her squaring off against Roger Federer in a blockbuster mixed doubles tie against Team Switzerland.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serena Williams
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Top 5 Grand Slam victories of Serena Williams 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams confirmed for Hopman Cup
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams - the greatest athlete of all time?
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams meltdown wouldn't happen at Wimbledon –...
RELATED STORY
The rise and rise of Serena Williams: 'Serena'ding fans...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams – The Comeback Queen
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 players with the most Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
5 Women Tennis players with the Highest Career Prize...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us