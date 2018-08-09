Video: Seven months pregnant Sania Mirza practising with her sister on the court

Sania Mirza (left)

What's the story?

Sania Mirza, who is expecting her first child with husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mallik, was recently seen engaged in a friendly tennis match with her sister. In a video shared on Instagram by the former world number 1 in the doubles discipline, the siblings were seen playing together in a light-hearted practice match. It is rightly claimed that you can take a player off the tennis court for a while, but you cannot take the tennis out of the player ever.

In case you didn't know...

The Mirza and Malik clan are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child and in an interactive fan session on Instagram, Sania was asked for tips for expectant mothers to which she replied that it would be wise to stay as active as possible and eat healthily. From this video, it is evident that she is clearly doing that only.

The heart of the matter

In a video shared on Instagram by Sania, she is seen playing with her sister alongside their father Imran Mirza, who was standing next to the court. Imran was heard giving instructions to Sania’s sister about her foot movement while Sania was seen in a jovial mood.

In the video uploaded by Sania, she was captured hitting perfect forehands from the baseline with flawless technique and movement. Her video was captioned, “Told you … can’t keep me away .. I need some wheels to move though”.

A day ago, it was Sania’s sister who had posted a video of the two sisters playing tennis together with a caption: “Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls”.

What's next?

The six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza had suffered a knee injury last year before going on her pregnancy break. She has recently said that she is targeting a return at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

