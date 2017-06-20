Video: Watch sensational point between Dominic Thiem and Max Marterer at Halle

It will remain as one of the best points played in whole of 2017.

Dominic Thiem was made to work hard by the unheralded Maximilian Marterer

There are points in tennis that are just good and then there are points which are ridiculously out of this world and make you wonder how could the involved players even conjure up such magic! The 25th edition of the Gerry Weber Open at Halle, Germany got off to a grand start with such a sensational point played by the World No. 8 Dominic Thiem and the 122nd ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany on Monday.

The said point came when the second-seeded Thiem was serving at 1-1, 15-40 in the second set after having clinched the first set, 7-5.

What ensued was jaw dropping stuff that left everybody watching stunned!

It was actually the unheralded Marterer who stole the show with his incredible flexibility and anticipation skills even though the point ultimately went to Thiem. The southpaw slipped and slid on the slick grass courts while retrieving Thiem’s backhand volley yet managed to get up on time to run to the back of the court and put the ball back in play.

It was Thiem, who finished the outrageous point with a backhand volley as Marterer could not reach it anymore.

It was no surprise that the stadium reverberated with thunderous applause and the spectators deservedly gave them a standing ovation after that.

The excitement in the commentator’s voice was also palpable after witnessing this point that will remain as one of the best points played in entire 2017. “Oh! That’s unbelievable tennis! What was that shot? On the floor, on his backside, back up….what was that? That’s unbelievable!,” one commentator exclaimed.

Thiem is looking to make a smooth transition to grass after a fabulous clay season that saw him reach the semi-finals of the French Open where he lost to the eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The Austrian made it to the semi-finals of Halle last year, besides winning his first grass title at Stuttgart.

He will be next up against the winner of the first round match between veterans David Ferrer and Robin Haase.