Vienna 2020: Borna Coric vs Taylor Fritz; head-to-head & prediction | ATP Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Borna Coric vs Taylor Fritz

Date: TBD

Tournament: ATP Erste Bank Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel; India - Sony ESPN

Borna Coric vs Taylor Fritz preview

Borna Coric at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy last month

Borna Coric may only be 23 years old but it seems like the Croatian has been around for a very long time. While the former junior World No. 1 may not have been able to live up to the great expectations from him of winning Grand Slams that he arrived with on the tour as a teenager just yet, but he has peaked at No. 12 in the rankings and won 2 career titles.

His progress has been interrupted by knee surgery and a back injury, among other things, but one hopes he is moving in the right direction once again after reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open in September and the final of the St. Petersburg Open earlier this month.

22-year-old Taylor Fritz is also a former junior World No. 1 and has been steadily climbing up the ranking ladder over the past few seasons. Fritz has one ATP title to his credit and reached his first ATP 500 final earlier this year in Acapulco, going down to Rafael Nadal. But the American is yet to make the second week at a Grand Slam - falling in the third round on five occasions - including all the three Slams this year.

Advertisement

At 18, Taylor Fritz has a huge serve and a new wife. Just don't call him a kid. https://t.co/YzB7fu2rn5 — Kyle LaCroix (@TennisTycoon) July 20, 2016

Borna Coric vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

L-R Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Borna Coric, Karen Khachanov, Reilly Opeelka and Stefan Kozlov at the ATP launch event for the Next Gen ATP Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Borna Coric leads the head-to-head 3-0 between the two players. The Croatian's three wins over Fritz have come in the first round of Roland Garros in 2016 on clay, the round of 16 at Indian Wells in 2018 on outdoor hardcourts and in the round of 16 at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019 on outdoor grass.

Borna Coric vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros earlier this month

In a recent interview, Borna Coric admitted that being hyped up as a teenager did make things difficult for him.

Advertisement

“But still, you get used to hearing that you are the best, that you are the next Novak Djokovic or the next Roger Federer. Then my expectations have become unrealistic thinking I was going to be top 10 quickly, but it doesn’t work that way. The only pressure I feel is when I look at myself in the mirror, I need to know that I have done everything in my power to be the best that I can be," he said.

Coric seems more self-assured now and playing without the burden of other people's expectations. With his powerful groundstrokes and a renewed focus on his fitness, he certainly has the potential to make it into the top 10, if not further.

Frtiz, on the other hand, possesses an incredibly huge serve and powerful groundstrokes off both his forehand and backhand. Although the two players are only one year apart in age, Fritz does not have as much big-match experience as Coric just yet.

Since the resumption of the tour in August after the pandemic-induced shutdown, Fritz has posted a 6-7 record and will need to ensure he can depend on his big serve against the Croatian. Given their head-to-head and Coric's improved form in recent weeks, the Croatian should win this match.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in straight sets.