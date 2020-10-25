Vienna 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction | ATP Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Daniil Medvedev during the 2020 US Open last month

After his breakout season in 2019, Daniil Medvedev was expected to give Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic a fight for the major titles this year.

However, the 24-year-old Russian has blown hot and cold, with his best result coming in the US Open, where he went down to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals.

Two years, two deep runs in New York for Daniil Medvedev.



We can't wait to see you next year, @DaniilMedwed! pic.twitter.com/rII1FarN5K — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020

Medvedev also reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup, the fourth round of the Australian Open, and the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open, but the Russian suffered early exits in other events to compile a 16-9 record for the year.

He will be hoping to hit his stride in Vienna, where he takes on 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur in the first round.

De Minaur, ranked No. 29 in the world, has also lacked consistency this year. After reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in January, de Minaur was forced to pull out of his home Grand Slam - the Australian Open - due to injury.

The Australian reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open but followed it up with a first-round exit at the French Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alex de Minaur of Australia after the men's singles final at the Sydney International in January 2018

Daniil Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Alex de Minaur 2-0. Both previous meetings were on outdoor hardcourts in 2018, with the Russian beating de Minaur in three sets in the Sydney final before a straight-sets victory in Winston-Salem.

Daniil Medvedev (21 años) se consagró campeón en #Sydney tras superar en la final a otro Next Gen, Alex De Miñaur (18), por 1-6 6-4 7-5.

pic.twitter.com/Yb9feMTPHx — Julian Monedero (@MonederoJulian) January 13, 2018

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur

Daniil Medvedev has lacked consistency this year. After reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, the Russian suffered first-round exits in Hamburg and the French Open, before losing to Reilly Opelka in the second round at St. Petersburg.

When Medvedev's game is firing on all cylinders, he is one of the toughest players to contend with on the men's tour. However, a string of disappointing results have left his confidence shot. The volatile Russian will be hoping to find some form heading into the final few tournaments of the year.

De Minaur, on the other hand, has been in incredible form of late, registering wins over Richard Gasquet, Feliciano Lopez, Marcos Giron and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the Antwerp final, where he will take on Ugo Humbert.

Medvedev and de Minaur are among the quickest players on tour and enjoy prolonged baseline exchanges. This has all the makings of a tight three-set encounter with de Minaur expected to prevail given his superior recent form.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.