Vienna 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 29 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil preview

After knocking out good friend Felix Auger-Aliassime, qualifier Vasek Pospisil will face 4th seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the 2020 Erste Bank Open on Thursday.

Medvedev has gone a bit off the radar due to his dismal run of form post the US Open. The Russian hasn't gone past the second round in any of the tournaments since then, be it on clay or hardcourt.

The former US Open runner-up suffered shock defeats at the hands of Ugo Humbert, Marton Fucsovics and Reilly Opelka in his last three events. But with the Paris Masters and ATP Finals coming up, Medvedev will be keen to reverse his fortunes by putting up a good show in Vienna.

The 24-year-old did make his intentions clear against lucky loser Jason Jung in the first round, whom he demolished in just about an hour. Medvedev found great success with his serve and forehand in that match, and would be hoping that his key weapons serve him well for the remainder of the tournament.

Vasek Pospisil

Much like Medvedev, Vasek Pospisil has also seen a dip in form since the US Open. The win against Felix Auger-Aliassime was Pospisil's first in three attempts (in the main draw of a tournament) since his third-round victory over Roberto Bautista Agut at the US Open.

The Canadian seems to be striking some form now though. He was consistent with his play throughout the first-round match on Wednesday, winning 29 of the 35 first serves that he attempted.

Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Vasek Pospisil is currently tied at 1-1. Both their matches have been on hardcourt.

The one time they played at an indoor event - Rotterdam 2020 - Pospisil won 6-4, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Daniil Medvedev

With both players struggling for form, this match-up will likely start at an even footing.

Vasek Pospisil has come through the qualifying rounds in Vienna, and will no doubt be confident after having taken out a top player in Auger-Aliassime. He is a big striker of the ball too, which works particularly well in indoor conditions.

Daniil Medvedev on the other hand is known to have an exceptionally high shot tolerance. He will likely get a lot of balls back in play, and it remains to be seen whether Pospisil can keep finding the lines with his flat drives.

This is a difficult match to call as both players have enough in their arsenal to knock the other out. But Medvedev will likely be extra motivated to regain the form that made him so unbeatable around this time last year, which could play a role in the result.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.