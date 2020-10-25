Vienna 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Jurij Rodionov preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Denis Shapovalov vs Jurij Rodionov

Date: 26 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Denis Shapovalov vs Jurij Rodionov preview

8th seed Denis Shapovalov will begin his campaign at the 2020 Erste Bank Open against Austrian Jurij Rodionov.

After a strong showing in the European claycourt swing, Shapovalov carried the momentum into St. Petersburg, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

The Canadian suffered an early exit in Cologne, losing to unseeded Frenchman Gilles Simon in three sets, and he will hope to return to form in Vienna this week.

Jurij Rodionov

Jurij Rodionov turned professional in 2017, the same year as Shapovalov, but he has failed to scale similar heights on the ATP Tour. While Shapovalov is a former top-10 player, Rodionov's highest ranking is 148.

The 21-year-old picked up his first tour-level win last month when he defeated Jeremy Chardy in an epic five-set match at Roland Garros. However, his journey in Paris came to an end shortly after, as he was knocked out by Norbert Gombos in the second round.

The Austrian was eliminated in the qualifying stages of the St. Petersburg Open two weeks ago and will hope to turn his season around in his home tournament.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jurij Rodionov head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov has never faced Jurij Rodionov on the ATP Tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jurij Rodionov prediction

Denis Shapovalov is expected to progress to the next round

Given the gulf in class between the two players, Denis Shapovalov is the overwhelming favorite to win the match. Shapovalov likes to take the ball early and finish points off quickly using his powerful serve and forehand. His equally explosive backhand is among the best on the men's tour.

Rodionov also has a powerful serve and forehand but his backhand leaves a lot to be desired. Given his lack of experience on the tour, Rodionov is unlikely to cause Shapovalov too many problems, and the Canadian should come through unscathed as long as he can stay solid from the baseline.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.