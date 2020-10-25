Vienna 2020: Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic preview

6th seed Diego Schwartzman will begin his 2020 Erste Bank Open campaign against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Schwartzman has been one of the hottest players on tour in recent weeks. The diminutive Argentine put a disappointing American hardcourt season behind him and impressed at the Rome Masters, French Open, and bett1Hulks Championship.

Schwartzman managed to defeat Rafael Nadal in straight sets in Rome before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. He followed it up with a run to the semi-final in Roland Garros.

Schwartzman was expected to struggle on the indoor hardcourts in Cologne, but he has looked in good touch, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina en route to the title clash against Alexander Zverev.

Dusan Lajovic

Much like Schwartzman, Dusan Lajovic played some of his best tennis in the clay-court swing. The Serb reached the last 16 in Rome and the quarter-finals in Hamburg before suffering a second-round exit in the French Open.

Lajovic also took part in the European Open in Antwerp but was knocked out in the first round by Frances Tiafoe.

Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman leads the head-to-head against Dusan Lajovic 3-1. The Argentinian has won all their matches on hard courts, including a five-set thriller in the first round of the Australian Open two years ago.

Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Diego Schwartzman

It is no secret that Dusan Lajovic struggles on faster courts. With a game best suited to clay, the Serb will have his task cut out against an opponent as crafty as Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentinian makes up for his lack of power with extraordinary precision in his groundstrokes. Schwartzman is also extremely quick around the baseline and should have little trouble chasing down Lajovic’s strokes.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.