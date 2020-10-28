Vienna 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Cristian Garin

Date: 29 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Dominic Thiem vs Cristian Garin preview

Defending champion and second seed Dominic Thiem takes on Cristian Garin in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Thursday.

Thiem came into the Vienna event on the back of a very good 2020 season, having won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open this year. The Austrian also reached the final of the Australian Open in January and now looks to win his second title of the year in his home city, where he also triumphed one year ago.

However, the 27-year-old has been handed a difficult draw in the tournament. His scheduled first-round opponent was Kei Nishikori, but fortunately for Thiem the Japanese withdrew and his place was taken by lucky loser Vitaliy Sachko.

Thiem took the match in straight sets on Tuesday, but it wasn't as easy as the scoreline suggests. Still, the Austrian would be happy that he is going into the second round with some vital match practice under his belt.

Cristian Garin at the 2020 French Open

Thiem's opponent on Thursday is Cristian Garin, who has had a breakout 2020. The Chilean has won titles in Rio and Cordoba this year, and also broken into the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time.

Since the lockdown, however, Garin has failed to recreate his early season form. He has made early exits in all his tournaments over the last two months barring Hamburg, where he reached the semis.

That said, Garin comes into the second round on the back of a confidence-boosting 6-4 6-7 6-3 win over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Dominic Thiem vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

The match in Vienna is the first between Dominic Thiem and Cristian Garin, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0 between the two players.

Dominic Thiem vs Cristian Garin prediction

Dominic Thiem at the Erste Bank Open 2020

It is unusual for two top 20 players to meet each other in the second round of an ATP 500 event, but local boy Dominic Thiem is the clear favorite against Cristian Garin.

Thiem's aggressive baseline game has yielded good results on hardcourts recently, and his US Open win has injected in him a newfound sense of confidence. The Austrian's natural power from both wings coupled with his quick footwork and movement make him a force to be reckoned with on any given day.

Garin, however, will fancy his chances after his solid win against Wawrinka. The Chilean's movement and backhand are strong enough weapons to trouble any player in the world. However, his relative inability to take the ball on the rise could allow Thiem to dictate a majority of the rallies from the baseline.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in two tight sets.