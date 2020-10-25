Vienna 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Kei Nishikori

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Dominic Thiem vs Kei Nishikori preview

Defending champion Dominic Thiem will begin his campaign at the 2020 Erste Bank Open against Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Both players will be taking the court for the first time since the French Open so it remains to be seen how well they adapt to the conditions in Vienna.

Dominic Thiem is enjoying the most successful year of his career. The 27-year-old Austrian advanced to the finals of the Australian Open before winning his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

Thiem was expected to be one of Rafa Nadal's biggest challengers at Roland Garros given his ability on clay, but physical and mental fatigue took its toll and he was defeated by Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

With the ATP Finals on the horizon, Dominic Thiem will be hoping to find some form on the indoor hardcourts.

Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori, on the other hand, has struggled since his return from injury, failing to get past the second round in any of the four tournaments he's played this year.

This will be his first hardcourt tournament of the season and it will be interesting to see how his body responds to the challenge.

Dominic Thiem vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Kei Nishikori leads Dominic Thiem 3-2 in their head-to-head. The two faced each other at the Vienna Open in 2018, with Nishikori winning 6-3, 6-1.

Dominic Thiem vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Kei Nishikori and Dominic Thiem

Kei Nishikori looked rusty during the claycourt swing and his groundstrokes lacked power and precision. He will hope to find some rhythm on the quicker indoor courts in Vienna.

Dominic Thiem, on the other hand, was exceptional at Flushing Meadows, where he won the title despite struggling with his fitness. The Austrian, who can generate a tremendous amount of power off both wings, has improved his hardcourt game in recent years and is now a genuine threat on this surface.

Dominic Thiem may get off to a slow start but once finds his feet, he should make short work of Kei Nishikori.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.