Vienna 2020: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 27 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into Vienna on the back of a couple of impressive weeks in Cologne. The 20-year-old made it to the final and semifinal of the two tournaments in Germany, losing only to players seeded higher than him.

Auger-Aliassime has been in impressive form all year, making waves with his powerful stroke-play and positive approach. He has already made it to three finals this year, all of which have come on hardcourts; Auger-Aliassime has a win-loss ratio of 22-13 on the surface in 2020.

The Canadian also made it to the Round of 16 at the US Open, where he lost to eventual champion Dominic Thiem. Auger-Aliassime will be hoping to build on his Cologne results and go deep in Vienna too.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is a much better player than he was at the start of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ATnhhfevkI — David E. J. Berger (@carljunior) October 23, 2020

Vasek Pospisil, on the other hand, has struggled for form of late. He was knocked out in the first round of the last two tournaments he played, including Roland Garros 2020.

Pospisil had to go through the qualifying rounds to make it at the main draw in Vienna. But while he has been struggling for consistency of late, his wins in the qualifiers will give him some much-needed momentum ahead of this fixture.

The 30-year-old had made it to his second career singles final at Montpellier earlier this year, so he certainly knows how to play on indoor hardcourts too.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil have faced off thrice on tour so far, with the younger Canadian boasting of a 100% head-to-head record.

The first encounter between the two was in the first round at Indian Wells 2018, which Auger-Aliassime won in straight sets. They then met at Wimbledon last year, where the 20-year-old claimed a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

They also locked horns at the Canada Masters later that year, where Auger-Aliassime extended his unbeaten record over Pospisil with a 6-2, 6-7(3), 7-6(3) win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime will be high on confidence going into the match, given his hardcourt exploits this year. The Canadian has a big serve and he uses it well to win quick points – he slammed 29 aces in just three games at Cologne 2.

Auger-Aliassime also has a powerful forehand, which can turn into a lethal weapon when he's at his best. He does make a bunch of unforced errors though, especially when he is under pressure, which means Pospisil has a chance if he starts well on Tuesday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil have represented Canada together

Having played together for Canada, both players have a good understanding of each other's game. Pospisil, with his powerful baseline play and net attacks, will hope to rush his compatriot for time and elicit errors off his forehand.

That said, going by current form and their head-to-head record, Auger-Aliassime is a clear favorite.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.