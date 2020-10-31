Vienna 2020 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 01 November 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: Final

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

The title-clash in 2020 Erste Bank Open will see Andrey Rublev taking on lucky-loser Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday. Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Sonego are by far two of the most deserving candidates to contest this final.

At one end we have Andrey Rublev who celebrated his 23rd birthday 11 days ago. The Russian is in his 5th final of the year and currently boasts of a 100% win-rate in them this season.

To put it in context, Rublev had managed to make just four finals in the year before this. This goes to show the extraordinary amount of improvement that the youngster has displayed so far.

Andrey Rublev has won two ATP 500 titles in the last month or so. The Russian triumphed on the clay courts of Hamburg before emerging victorious at the hardcourt event in St. Petersburg.

At Vienna, Rublev has barely had to break any sweat so far. In his opening round, he defeated Norbert Gombos in straight sets. Then, pitted against Jannik Sinner in the next round, the Russian was given a walkover after just three games.

In the quarterfinals, Rublev was up against Dominic Thiem who was battling foot blisters. The condition was aggravated by the Austrian during the match as he succumbed in straight sets. Then in the semifinals, Kevin Anderson withdrew after a set and a bit against Andrey Rublev.

Lorenzo Sonego

Rublev will next be up against a man who has been the surprise package of the tournament. Lorenzo Sonego shocked the world by inflicting a solid beating on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. It was the Italian’s biggest victory by far on tour and he ably backed it up with a convincing straight-set win against Dan Evans.

The Italian will be playing in his very first hardcourt final on the ATP tour and second overall. Sonego has a reputation as a clay-court specialist but has displayed the precise quality and tactical acumen needed to excel in indoor conditions.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

This would be the first match on tour between Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Sonego and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev’s serve is currently one of the finest deliveries on the ATP tour with him having improved it tremendously over the past year. The Russian has hammered down a whopping 35 aces despite only playing five completed sets.

Rublev is yet to be broken in Vienna and has conceded just two break points so far which came in the opening stages against Thiem.

Needless to say, Lorenzo Sonego has his task cut out on Sunday. That said, the Italian can take confidence from his delivery as well. Sonego’s serve was key in his victories against Djokovic and Evans.

Sonego hits big on his forehand but Rublev hits bigger and off both wings. The Russian can control and finish points with ease from the baseline but must be wary of Sonego’s deceptive drop shot.

Andrey Rublev’s form and quality has been second only to Novak Djokovic this year. He will be extremely determined to win his fifth title and will be expected to find an answer to whatever Sonego throws at him.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.