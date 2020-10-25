Vienna 2020: Gael Monfils vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Gael Monfils vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 26 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: 3.30 pm local time, 8 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Gael Monfils vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Gael Monfils exited in the first round of the 2020 French Open

Seventh seed Gael Monfils will be hoping to hit the ground running in Vienna when he faces World No. 15, Pablo Carreno Busta, in the first round on Monday.

Monfils began the season in spectacular fashion, clinching back-to-back titles in Montpellier and Rotterdam. The suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Frenchman's momentum, and he has struggled for form since its resumption.

The Frenchman is on a three-match losing streak heading into the Erste Bank Open, where he will need a deep run to strengthen his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals.

First up for Monfils is Carreno Busta, who has enjoyed some of the best results of his career in 2020. The Spaniard followed up a semifinal showing at the US Open with a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

However, he has not won a single match in the indoor hardcourt season so far and arrives in Vienna on the back of an opening-round loss to France's Ugo Humbert in Antwerp.

Gael Monfils vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

This will be the fifth career meeting between Monfils and Carreno Busta

Gael Monfils leads Pablo Carreno Busta 3-1 in their head-to-head. Monfils won their last encounter in Cincinnati four years ago.

Gael Monfils vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta suffered from some stomach issues in Paris, but he has had plenty of time to recuperate.

Carreno Busta's great positioning and footwork make him an extremely difficult opponent on any surface. While he does not generate too much power on his groundstrokes, his ability to hit close to the baseline ensures he stays on top in the rallies.

Monfils, on the other hand, plays with a lot more flair than the Spaniard. With a meaty forehand and a big serve, the Frenchman is a force to reckon with on quicker surfaces. However, he has struggled for rhythm since the tour's restart and will not fancy facing a red-hot opponent in Carreno Busta.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.