Vienna 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN / Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his campaign at the 2020 Erste Bank Open against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Tsitsipas hasn't played since the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals. The Greek's spirited display against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals has raised his stock once again after a few dismal performances in Grand Slams in the past year or so.

The World No. 5 will be looking to kick on and make a deep run in Vienna. Tsitsipas won the biggest title of his career -- the ATP Finals in London -- in similar conditions last year, which bodes well for his prospects at the Erste Bank Open.

But the Greek has been carrying an edema that could affect his chances this week.

Tsitsipas is fresh off an excellent showing in Roland Garros

His first-round opponent, Jan-Lennard Struff, looked in fine touch during the American hardcourt swing but failed to translate that form onto the European clay courts, winning only one match across three tournaments.

Struff also managed just one win in the two tournaments at Cologne, but he remains a dangerous opponent who is capable of upsetting top players on his day.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Jan-Lennard Struff

The head-to-head between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jan-Lennard Struff is tied at 2-2. The last three meetings between the pair have gone the distance.

Tsitsipas won their most recent encounter in Dubai this year, recovering from the loss of the opening set to seal a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas returned to form in the European claycourt swing. The Greek's offensive firepower was on full display in Paris, especially during the third and fourth sets of his semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas managed to find his range on the forehand, consistently landing it deep and forcing opponents wide with his angles. His down-the-line backhand was also firing on all cylinders in Paris, while his backhand slice proved to be a major weapon against the likes of Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.

Jan-Lennard Struff has the firepower to trouble Tsitsipas, but the German has struggled for form since the US Open. If he is to have a chance of upsetting the Greek, he will need to stay true to his attacking game whilst ensuring unforced errors are kept to a minimum.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.