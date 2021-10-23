Vienna 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Filip Krajinovic

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the 2021 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Seeded players have not been given a bye in the opening round at Vienna, which is why the German will have to take the court in the Round of 32.

Zverev comes into the Erste Bank Open on the back of a disappointing performance at the Indian Wells Masters. The German defeated Jenson Brooksby, Andy Murray, and Gael Monfils before crashing out in the quarterfinals to Taylor Fritz.

The Erste Bank Open is Zverev's first event of the indoor hardcourt campaign, and he will be eager to lift the title on a surface that suits his mammoth serve and groundstrokes.

Filip Krajinovic can also pack a punch in indoor conditions. Both of the Serb's runner-up finishes on hardcourt have come indoors -- 2017 Paris Masters and 2019 Stockholm Open.

That said, Krajinovic hasn't been in the best of form in recent weeks. The 29-year-old has fallen in the first round in four of his previous six tournaments -- the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Astana Open, and the recent Kremlin Cup.

Krajinovic did find some form at the Sofia Open, where he made the semifinals, but he then fell in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters, losing to top seed Daniil Medvedev.

Alexander Zverev vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Filip Krajinovic by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two locked horns in Hamburg in 2019, with the German winning in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic at the 2021 French Open

Despite being low on form and confidence coming into this match, Filip Krajinovic will back himself to cause a few problems for Alexander Zverev. The Serb hits a heavy ball from the baseline and will hope to keep the German on the move.

However, Zverev, too, will benefit from the pace of the surface, given that he has one of the biggest serves on tour. His backhand is also one of the best on tour and could pull the Serb well wide of the tramlines during rallies.

This promises to be an exciting contest between two quality shot-makers, but Zverev is the superior player and should be able to book his spot in the second round.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram