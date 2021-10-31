Vienna 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe preview head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Frances Tiafoe

Date: 31 October 2021

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Zverev at the 2021 Erste Bank Open.

Second seed Alexander Zverev and qualifier Frances Tiafoe have set up an exciting final at the 2021 Vienna Open.

The German played one of his best matches this season to defeat rising star Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. Zverev lost just nine points on serve and faced a solitary break point in the match.

The German has been playing some scintillating tennis over the last few months, compiling a 24-2 record since his fourth-round exit from Wimbledon. During this period he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, won the Cincinnati Open, reached the semifinals of the US Open and won his 300th career match.

Tiafoe at the 2021 Erste Bank Open.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe staged another of his memorable comebacks to upset seventh seed Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Italian was cruising to a straight-sets win but faltered while serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set. That slip-up was enough for the American as he reeled off four games in a row to win the second set. He maintained his level in the deciding set as well to win the match and reach the biggest final of his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe have played each other six times so far, with the German leading 5-1 in the head-to-head. Zverev won their most recent encounter at the 2019 China Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Zverev at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Alexander Zverev is in the form of his life and will be the overwhelming favorite to win the title. However, Frances Tiafoe has shown tremendous tenacity throughout the week and won't go down without a fight.

The German has been serving well throughout the week and appears to have solved his second-serve issues. The indoor conditions in Vienna are right up his alley and he has been ripping his groundstrokes consistently.

Tiafoe is also a good server and plays an aggressive brand of tennis. His forehand, which he hits with heavy topspin, is his biggest weapon. However, Zverev has all the tools he needs to neutralize Tiafoe's power and he should be able to add another trophy to his cabinet.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram