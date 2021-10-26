Vienna 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andy Murray

Date: 27 October 2021

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andy Murray preview

Talented Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, as the two lock horns for the second time in as many weeks.

Alcaraz registered his first win since the US Open on Monday, beating Murray's compatriot Dan Evans 6-4, 6-3 in the first round in Vienna. The teenager, playing only the second indoor hardcourt match of his career, took some time to adjust to the conditions.

The opening set featured a whopping five breaks of serve, with Evans threatening to pull away after he generated a couple of breakpoints on the Alcaraz serve at 4-4.

However, the Spaniard held firm and eventually pocketed the first set. After going down an early break in the second, Alcaraz produced a spirited fightback to win 16 of the last 18 points and clinch the win in 85 minutes.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, extended his winning streak in Vienna to nine matches with a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the first round. This was Murray's first top-10 win in over a year; the Scot's last win against a top-10 player came against Alexander Zverev at last year's Cincinnati Masters.

Tennis TV @TennisTV Third time's a charm 🤩 @andy_murray defeats Hurkacz 6-4 6-7 6-3 in their third meeting this year, and gets his first Top 20 win of the season! @ErsteBankOpen Third time's a charm 🤩@andy_murray defeats Hurkacz 6-4 6-7 6-3 in their third meeting this year, and gets his first Top 20 win of the season!@ErsteBankOpen https://t.co/zXWLLEPNBp

Murray had lost his two previous meetings with Hurkacz this year, but exacted revenge on Monday despite squandering a match point in the second set and going down a break in the decider.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Andy Murray leads Carlos Alcaraz 1-0 in the head-to-head. Murray beat the Spaniard at the Indian Wells Masters, coming from a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andy Murray prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray has been growing in confidence with each match. His movement has improved, and he appears to be striking the ball much better than he was a few months ago.

The last time Carlos Alcaraz played the Scot, he struggled to convert break point opportunities. Despite earning 10 chances to break Murray's serve, he managed to achieve the task just twice.

Murray, a two-time Vienna Open champion, played extremely well against the Spaniard at Indian Wells, but it remains to be seen how he will deal with Alcaraz's heavy groundstrokes in quicker indoor conditions.

This match will likely feature several breakpoint opportunities, considering both players excel on return. Murray's superior tactical acumen and newfound confidence could just help him outperform the youngster and secure a spot in the third round.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram