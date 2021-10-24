Vienna 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Dan Evans will square off in the first round of the 2021 Erste Bank Open. Both players would be aiming to get their indoor hardcourt campaign off to a good start.

Alcaraz enters the event on the back of a disappointing campaign at the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard lost his first match there, falling to Andy Murray in three sets.

That said, Alcaraz has been in sublime form for most of the season. The teenager won his maiden ATP title at Croatia in July before making his maiden Slam quarterfinal at the US Open the following month.

Alcaraz, however, does lack experience when it comes to playing matches in indoor conditions. The Spaniard has played only one indoor hardcourt match on the ATP tour before; he lost to Tallon Griekspoor at the Open Sud de France earlier this year.

Carlos Alcaraz's game has always been considered more suited to clay. But he proved his hardcourt credentials at this year's US Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the last eight.

Like Carlos Alcaraz, Dan Evans also exceeded expectations at the US Open. The Brit reached the fourth round there despite arriving in New York on the back of a string of disappointing defeats.

Dan Evans at the BNP Paribas Open

Post the US Open, Evans fell early at both the San Diego Open and the Indian Wells Masters. But that might be a little misleading given that his two defeats came against Diego Schwartzman and Cameron Norrie, both of whom are enjoying a purple patch.

Significantly, Evans did well at the Erste Bank Open last year. The Brit made the semifinals that time, where he lost to Lorenzo Sonego.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Dan Evans have never faced each other on tour before, which is why their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans prediction

Carlos Alcaraz is a player who likes to take the attack to his opponents with his heavy groundstrokes and expansive array of shots. On the other hand, Dan Evans plays a lot more patiently and likes to construct points with the help of his deceptive backhand slice.

Evans has the tactical nous to outplay Alcaraz, but the Spaniard is quite easily the more powerful player of the two. As such, this promises to be an intriguing clash between two contrasting styles of play.

The Brit can become inconsistent when things aren't going his way. Alcaraz on his part can also be quite wasteful on his bad days, something that Andy Murray took advantage of during their recent encounter at the BNP Paribas Open.

Both players will be hungry for a win, but we are going with Alcaraz purely because he has been in better form throughout the hardcourt season.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

