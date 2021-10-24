Vienna 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

l

Match details

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Andy Murray

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Andy Murray preview

Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2021 Vienna Open.

Hurkacz, the fifth seed, enters the tournament having won eight of his last 10 hardcourt matches. The Pole lifted the trophy at Moselle before reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, scoring wins over players like Aslan Karatsev and Frances Tiafoe en route.

Hurkacz will now be looking to bolster his bid of securing an ATP Finals spot by putting up a strong showing here in Vienna.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray, on his part, has also had a few encouraging results in the lead-up to the Vienna Open.

The former World No. 1 reached the quarterfinals at Moselle - where he lost to none other than Hurkacz - and backed that up with solid showings at Indian Wells and Antwerp. Murray will be keen on exacting revenge for his Moselle loss here this week.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray have played on two prior occasions. Both of their meetings came in 2021, with the Pole eking out close wins in both encounters. Thus, Hurkacz leads Murray 2-0 in the head-to-head.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Andy Murray prediction

Hubert Hurkacz will be a favorite heading into the contest.

Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray have already played two closely-contested matches this year. And given their recent form, we could well be headed for another photo finish.

Hurkacz started the season by scoring a big title win in Miami, but he wasn't able to sustain his form during the claycourt season. The Pole has always preferred to play in quicker conditions, and he has managed to put up some strong showings in the recent hardcourts events.

Hurkacz's power-packed game is bound to benefit from the indoor conditions, and the onus will be on Murray to find ways to counter it.

Also Read

The Brit has shown flashes of his best tennis in recent weeks, but it will come down to his ability to sustain that level throughout the encounter. Unless he can manage that, Hurkacz might just extend his lead in the head-to-head.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid