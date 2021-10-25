Vienna 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka

Date: 26 October 2021

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka preview

Jannik Sinner will open his 2021 Vienna Open campaign with a first-round match against Reilly Opelka on Tuesday.

Sinner enters the tournament fresh off a dominant title run at the European Open in Antwerp. The youngster is looking to secure a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals, and a good performance in Vienna will bolster his chances of qualification.

Reilly Opelka at the BNP Paribas Open.

Opelka, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from his early exits at both Antwerp and Indian Wells.

The American had his first big breakthrough earlier this year at the National Bank Open, where he reached his first Masters 1000 final. Opelka has a big game that's tailor-made for hardcourts, and he could well cause a few problems for Sinner on Tuesday.

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Reilly Opelka, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Jannik Sinner has won 10 of his last 11 matches.

Jannik Sinner has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks, having lifted two trophies in his last three tour appearances. His only loss since the US Open came at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Taylor Fritz.

The quicker conditions in the indoor arena at Vienna are very well-suited to the Italian's big game. Needless to say, Sinner will step out on Tuesday looking to take control of the encounter from the get-go.

Reilly Opelka, on his part, possesses a similarly power-packed game. The American's serve, the biggest weapon in his arsenal, will likely play a key role in deciding the outcome of this match.

This first-round encounter could well turn into a showcase for first-strike tennis. Given the high-risk game of both players, the winner-to-error ratio will be another significant stat.

All things considered, however, Sinner's recent good form should make him a slight favorite to emerge victorious in this tussle.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.

