Vienna 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 28 October 2021

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to secure a place in the last eight at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna when he takes on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.

After suffering a shock quarterfinal defeat at the Indian Wells Masters, Tsitsipas will be eager to make amends in the Austrian capital. The top seed began his campaign with a 7-6(6), 6-4 win over 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday in a rematch of their last-16 showdown last year.

Frances Tiafoe in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Tiafoe, meanwhile, is looking to build on the momentum he generated with a run to the quarterfinals at Winston-Salem and Round of 16 at the US Open.

The World No. 49 won a couple of matches in qualifying this week to secure his main draw berth in Vienna. In the first round, the American made short work of Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 to book a meeting with Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Frances Tiafoe 2-1 in the head-to-head. They split their last two meetings, both of which took place this year. While Tiafoe upset the Greek in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships, Tsitsipas exacted revenge at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates a point during his first-round match at the Erste Bank Open

Passing the Grigor Dimitrov test in the first round would have definitely prepared Stefanos Tsitsipas for the Frances Tiafoe challenge. The Greek played first-strike tennis of the highest order against the Bulgarian, serving six aces and winning 82% of his first serve points.

He was able to maintain his aggressive approach even under pressure when he faced three set points in the first set and a break point at a critical juncture in the second. That will bode well for Tsitsipas when takes on Tiafoe, who is known for his serve and big forehands.

But the American is prone to making a high number of unforced errors under pressure and if Tsitsipas can stay aggressive, he should have the edge in this contest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tsitsipas is also the fresher of the two players, having played just one match this week. In contrast, Tiafoe played a couple of three-setters in the qualifying rounds, which could affect his energy levels should this match go the distance.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram