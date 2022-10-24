Vienna 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Date: October 25, 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Match timing: Approx 5.30 pm local time, 11.30 am ET, 3.30 pm GMT, 9 pm IST.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin preview

Seventh seed Cameron Norrie will open his Vienna campaign against Argentine qualifier Pedro Cachin on Tuesday.

Norrie has been enjoying a successful season as evident from his 47-24 win-loss record this year. The biggest highlights of the Brit's season has been winning a couple of titles at Lyon and Delray Beach. The southpaw also finished as the runner-up at Acapulco and Los Cabos.

The 27-year-old made the second week of two Majors this year, with a run to the last four of Wimbledon being his best performance.

José Morgado @josemorgado Cameron Norrie comes back to beat Aslan Karatsev 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-4 in 3h02 (!) to reach the QFs in Stockholm. Cameron Norrie comes back to beat Aslan Karatsev 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-4 in 3h02 (!) to reach the QFs in Stockholm.

Norrie has also made as many as six quarterfinal appearances this season, with the latest one coming at Stockholm last week. The World No. 13 went down against eventual champion Holger Rune in a major blow to his ATP Finals qualification hopes and he will be eager to go deeper in Vienna.

Pedro Cachin plays a shot at the Gijon Open

Argentina's Pedro Cachin, who used to mainly ply his trade on the Challenger circuit until last year, has made significant progress this season. The 27-year-old has collected as many as four Challenger titles this year, besides finishing as the runner-up in three others.

He made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at the French Open before going on to win a round in Paris. Cachin fared even better at the US Open, making the third round in New York. His exploits pushed him to his current career-high ranking of 55.

Cachin has arrived in the Austrian capital after winning a round at both Naples and Gijon in the past couple of weeks. He beat Alejandro Tabilo and Quentin Halys in three sets each to qualify for the main draw of this ATP 500 event.

Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

Cachin has a 1-0 lead over Norrie in their head-to-head. The Argentine came through 6-4, 6-4 in their only encounter so far at Cordoba in 2019.

Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -667 -2.5 (-420) Under 20.5 (-110) Pedro Cachin +510 +2.5 (+310) Over 20.5 (-103)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Cameron Norrie vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Norrie fistpumps during the Great Britain v Netherlands clash at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Given his ranking and experience, Cameron Norrie is the favorite to come through this contest.

An excellent counterpuncher, the Brit has a heavy topspin forehand and a flat backhand with which he will look to inflict damage on the Cachin serve. A highly tactical player with unorthodox shots, Norrie is known for his brilliant speed, court coverage and defense.

Cachin, on the other hand, served nine aces against Quentin Halys, winning 79% of his first-serve points. His serve and defense will be key in this match if he harbors any hope of knocking out the World No. 13. Cachin has already played two long three-setters in the Vienna qualifiers and it remains to be seen how much energy he still has in his tank to keep up pace with the Brit.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

