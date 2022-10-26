Vienna 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem are set to contest a highly-anticipated second round match at the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Thursday.

Medvedev was on a brief hiatus from the tour as he recovered from an injury and spent time with his family following the birth of his first child. He returned to the tour in Vienna and was up against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

The Russian secured an early break as he jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. The two remained steady on serve for a few games after that. Medvedev managed to break Basilashvili's serve once again towards the end of the set to clinch it.

He kept the momentum going in the second set, bagging a break of serve in the fourth game to go 3-1 up. With Basilashvili serving to stay in the match at 5-2 later on, the former World No. 1 broke his opponent's serve one last time to win 6-2, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Thiem was up against Tommy Paul in the first round. The American broke the former US Open champion's serve twice to go 4-0 up in the opening set. He continued to play well and soon managed to capture the set.

Both players had a few break point chances in the second set, but neither was able to make the most of them. Thiem gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the set and take the match to a decider.

Paul led 3-0 in the final set, but Thiem managed to get back on serve later on. The set went into a tie-break as well, with the Austrian saving a couple of match points before going on to win the match 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Thiem leading Medvedev 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their previous encounter in the 2020 ATP Finals in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Dominic Thiem

Odds will be added once they're available.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem prediction

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Medvedev made light work of Basilashvili in the first round, moving past him with ease. He dominated with his serve while hitting 16 winners and seven unforced errors. Thiem, on the other hand, almost lost his opener before staging an incredible comeback against Paul. He blasted 40 winners while committing 28 unforced errors.

This is the second week in a row where the Austrian has managed to win a contest after saving match points. He did the same against Hurkacz in Antwerp last week. Thiem has displayed considerable mental fortitude by flipping the script, but might not be able to do so against a player like Medvedev.

The former World No. 1 can handle Thiem's monstrous backhand quite well, which doesn't put him on the backfoot that often. Medvedev also has the edge when it comes to serving, which is likely to give him some easy points as well. While Thiem has made a decent amount of progress in recent weeks, the Russian should be able to navigate his way to victory.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes