Vienna 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: October 29, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 12 noon GMT, 8 am ET and 5:30 pm IST.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face off against World No. 32 Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Saturday.

With straight-set wins over Nikoloz Basilashvili and Dominic Thiem, Medvedev sailed into the quarterfinals where Jannik Sinner awaited him. The Russian was off to a strong start as he broke his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match and consolidated his lead with a hold of serve.

Both players remained steady on serve after that and Sinner even saved a set point in the ninth game while on serve. Medvedev served out the opening set in the following game to clinch it. The former World No. 1 jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set.

Medvedev continued to steamroll his opponent and bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-4, 6-2. He has now reached his ninth semifinal of the season.

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Dimitrov knocked out Thiago Monteiro and Andrey Rublev to make the last eight stage, where he was up against Marcos Giron. He was off to a flying start as he raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. The Bulgarian kept his nose in front until the end of the set to claim it.

Giron raised his level in the second set and was the first to go up a break, but Dimitrov fought back to level the score soon enough. The American managed to take the set by breaking his opponent's serve in the 10th game.

Dimitrov was up by a break and led 2-1 in the third set, but squandered his advantage to put Giron back in contention. He secured another break of serve in the ninth game, following which he closed out the proceedings to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The Bulgarian advanced to his third semifinal of the season and his first since the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two have battled five times before, with Medvedev leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. Dimitrov won their previous encounter at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Daniil Medvedev -550 +1.5 (-1600) 2 sets (-275) Grigor Dimitrov +350 -1.5 (+625) 3 sets (+190)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

Medvedev appears to be back to his best this week. While positive signs were there during the Astana Open as well, an injury halted his momentum then. Across his three matches here, he has faced just one break point. He has been serving efficiently and it wasn't any different during his quarterfinal win over Sinner.

The Russian has also been dominant from the back of the court, refusing to cede the upper hand during baseline exchanges. Dimitrov started strong during his quarterfinal against Giron, but his level dipped considerably as the match progressed. While he managed to come out on top in the end, it won't be enough against the former US Open champion.

At his best, Dimitrov has the game to trouble the Russian. But Medvedev is looking in ominous form at the moment and should be able to get past his opponent with ease.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

