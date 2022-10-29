Vienna 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric.

Date: October 29, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric preview

Denis Shapovalov in action at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Denis Shapovalov will take on Borna Coric in the semifinals of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Saturday.

With wins over Jurij Rodionov and Taylor Fritz, Shapovalov moved on to the quarterfinals where he was up against Dan Evans. He started the match by securing a break of serve and solidified his lead with a hold to make it 2-0.

Evans had a chance to get back on serve but fumbled on the break point he had during the sixth game. Shapovalov broke the Brit's serve once again towards the end of the first set to clinch it.

The Canadian jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set and managed to stay in front until the end to win the match 6-3, 6-3. Shapovalov has now reached his fifth semifinal of the season.

Borna Coric at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Coric defeated Quentin Halys and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make it to the last eight, where Hubert Hurkacz awaited him. The Croat snagged an early break to lead 3-1 in the opening set. He maintained his position as the frontrunner and soon bagged the set.

Neither player managed to break each other's serve in the second set, though Hurkacz did have a set point in the 10th game. While he let an earlier opportunity slip past him, he still managed to claim the set in the ensuing tie-break.

Though Hurkacz had a few break point chances in the third set, Coric proved to be too steady on serve for him to make the most of them. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the Croat gaining the upper hand to win 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5) and make it to his second semifinal of the year.

Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Coric leads Shapovalov 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their previous encounter at the 2022 Japan Open in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Denis Shapovalov -140 +1.5 (-350) 2 sets (-165) Borna Coric +110 -1.5 (+240) 3 sets (+120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 US Open.

Shapovalov was in sublime form against Evans in the quarterfinals. He patiently waited for his chances and hit his groundstrokes with great control. His forehand was especially more lethal and was quite impressive on serve as well. He finished with 39 winners and 17 unforced errors.

Coric played his third straight three-set match, but was quite clutch in the important moments to oust Hurkacz in the previous round. The Croat struck 36 winners and committed 11 unforced errors. His ability to stay composed under pressure always gives him an edge in any match, especially against the Canadian, whose gameplay can unravel at times.

Shapovalov won their previous encounter at last month's Japan Open quite handily. With the way he's playing now, he'll enter this contest as the favorite. His gameplay seems to have improved a bit in the past few weeks and if he keeps up this level, Coric might find it tough to overcome him.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

