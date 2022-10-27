Vienna 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 US Open.

Denis Shapovalov and Dan Evans are set to square off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Friday.

Shapovalov defeated Jurij Rodionov in straight sets to move on to the second round, where fourth seed Taylor Fritz awaited him. The American had won their previous encounter in the semifinals of the Japan Open last month.

Following a hold of serve by Fritz to start the match, Shapovalov reeled off six straight games to take the opening set. The second set was more competitive. The American snagged a break of serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up.

Fritz held a couple of set points on his opponent's serve at 5-3, but was unable to close out the set then. He managed to serve out the set in the following game to level the proceedings and take the match to a decider. Shapovalov got the decisive break in the sixth game of the final set to lead 4-2.

The match ended soon after that, with the Canadian winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Shapovalov is now into his eighth quarterfinal of the season and has won three of his previous seven matches at this stage.

Dan Evans at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Dan Evans defeated Oscar Otte to begin his campaign in Vienna with a win. He was up against Karen Khachanov in the second round. The match started with three straight breaks of serve, with the Brit gaining the upper hand to go 2-1 up. He consolidated his lead with a hold of serve to make it 3-1.

Khachanov held serve once more, after which Evans went on a three-game run to nab the first set. The Brit raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set and wrapped up the proceedings soon after to win 6-2, 6-2. He has now advanced to the quarterfinals of a tournament for the sixth time this year.

Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Evans leads Shapovalov 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -145 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-125) Dan Evans +110 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Dan Evans prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Shapovalov had a brief dip in form in the second set against Fritz, but it didn't cost him the match. He was the better player overall, finishing with 29 winners and 11 unforced errors. The Canadian didn't go overboard with his shotmaking and instead reaped the benefits with some judicious shot selection.

Evans didn't really put a foot wrong in the previous round against Khachanov. He remained in control of the match from start to finish. The Brit will have his task cut out for him against the World No. 19, who has been quite consistent over the past month.

Shapovalov is the better server so he'll have the edge in that aspect, but Evans does have the game to trouble him and test his patience. The Brit is known to mix up his shots quite well to break up the rhythm of the rally. This is a match that could swing either way, but the Canadian youngster seems to be in better form and is likely to turn the tide in his favor.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

