Vienna 2022 final: Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov.

Date: October 30, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 9 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will battle it out against World No. 19 Denis Shapovalov for the 2022 Erste Bank Open title on Sunday.

Medvedev knocked out Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dominic Thiem and Jannik Sinner in straight sets to reach the semifinals, where he was up against Grigor Dimitrov. The Russian drew first blood by breaking his opponent's serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up.

Dimitrov later saved a set point on his own serve to make it 5-4, but was unable to mount a proper comeback. Medvedev clinched the set by serving it out handily in the next game. The former World No. 1 turned up the heat in the second set, reeling off five games in a row to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev has now reached his fifth final of the season. He finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open, Libema Open and the Halle Open before winning his first title of the year at the Los Cabos Open.

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, scored wins over Jurij Rodionov, Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans to make the last eight here. He was up against Borna Coric in the semifinals. Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the first set, which then went into the tie-break. The Canadian gained the upper hand in it to take the set.

Shapovalov found his groove in the second set as he bagged six straight games to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-0. With this win, he has now reached his sixth career final and second of the year. He lost to Yoshihito Nishioka in two competitive sets in the Korea Open final a few weeks ago.

Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Medvedev leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -350 +1.5 (-1000) Over 22.5 (-110) Denis Shapovalov +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 22.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov at the 2021 Laver Cup.

Both finalists have played great all week, especially Medvedev. No one has been able to challenge him on his serve at all, with the Russian facing just a lone break point across his four matches here. He was able to handle Dimitrov's variety quite well in the semifinals and didn't look unfazed by whatever his opponent threw at him.

Medvedev won plenty of points on his first serve and hit 17 winners compared to just four unforced errors in the previous round. Shapovalov has been in form for the past month, but seems to have taken it up a notch in Vienna. After a competitive first set, he completely outplayed Coric in the semifinals. The Canadian struck 26 winners and committed 15 unforced errors.

Shapovalov had an early advantage in their rivalry as he won their first couple of meetings, but Medvedev has won the last three, that too in straight sets. The former World No. 1 is just too solid from the baseline and that often leads to the Canadian pulling the trigger too early.

Shapovalov has been playing some measured and tactical tennis this week, but Medvedev has been on a different level altogether here. Expect the Russian to claim his second title of the season on Sunday.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

