Vienna 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov will face off against Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Friday.

Following a first-round win over Thiago Monteiro, Dimitrov was up against World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the second round. There were three straight breaks of serve early on in the opening set, with the Bulgarian gaining the upper hand to go 3-1 up.

The two remained quite solid on serve after that, with Dimitrov claiming the set with ease when it was time for him to close it out. The duo were evenly matched at the beginning of the second set until the Bulgarian secured a break of serve in the fifth game to lead 3-2. Rublev was unable to claw his way back into the match after this setback.

Dimitrov stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4 and did so without facing any resistance to win the contest 6-3, 6-4. He has now advanced to his fifth quarterfinal of the season and his first since April in Monte Carlo.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Marcos Giron, meanwhile, knocked out Tallon Griekspoor in the first round to set up a second-round date with World No. 13 Cameron Norrie. He went up a break to lead 4-2 in the opening set, but the Brit broke back immediately to get back on serve.

Giron snagged another break of serve to go 5-3 up, following which he served out the set to take it. Norrie was the first to get to a break point in the second set, but failed to capitalize on it. The American didn't make the same mistake when he had a similar opportunity, successfully converting his break point to lead 4-3.

After another couple of holds, Giron served for the match. He needed to save a couple of break points at first, but closed out the proceedings on his first match point to win 6-3, 6-4. He has now reached the quarterfinals of a tournament for the fifth time this year.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Dimitrov won their most recent encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 23.5 (-110) Marcos Giron +160 -1.5 (+333) Under 23.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 French Open.

Dimitrov played one of his best matches in a long time to oust Rublev in the second round. He served exceptionally well, winning 93% of his first serve points. His forehand also found its mark more often than not and the Bulgarian hit 25 winners overall.

Giron's performance against Norrie in the previous round was pretty decent as well. He managed to get the better of the Brit's consistency by being quite dominant from the back of the court.

Both players have reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. Dimitrov, with his accomplished resume, will be the favorite to come through this clash. His overall level was quite high against Rublev, plus he's able to mix up his shots quite well compared to Giron. If the Bulgarian keeps up this level, there's no reason for him to lose this match.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

