Vienna 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric preview

Hubert Hurkacz in action at the US Open

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Borna Coric in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open on Friday.

Hurkacz has produced some decent performances this season, with his only title coming at the Halle Open, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. He entered the Erste Bank Open as the fifth seed and started the tournament by defeating Frances Tiafoe 7-6(9), 3-6, 6-3. He then survived another scare from Emil Ruusuvuori, beating him 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament.

Borna Coric's most notable performance this season was winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, beating the likes of Rafael Nadal, Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the title. That win helped him return to the top 30 of the ATP rankings.

The Croat started the Erste Bank Open by defeating Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. He faced second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round and defeated him 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 1-1. Coric won the first meeting between the two at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters while Hurkacz beat the Croat in the 2020 ATP Cup.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Hubert Hurkacz -140 -0.5 (-135) Over 23.5 (-105) Borna Coric +110 +0.5 (-105) Under 23.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Borna Coric prediction

Hurkacz was given a tough fight by Ruusuvuori in his last match but was solid on his serve and hit 41 winners while accumulating only 15 unforced errors. Coric won 74 out of 108 service points against Tsitsipas and hit 42 winners.

Hurkacz will rely heavily on his big serve for free points and hits his shots with power. The Pole is a counterpuncher but is equally capable of being aggressive. His agility on the court will also come in handy.

While Coric's serve isn't as good as Hurkacz's, it is quite effective. The Croat has a defensive-baseline game but can switch quickly to offense. He hit 28 unforced errors in his last match and will look to accumulate fewer of those.

The match will be tightly-contested but considering Hurkacz's recent performances, he should just about manage to edge out Coric.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes