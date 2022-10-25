Vienna 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans.

Date: October 26, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Approx. 2:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am ET and 6 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans preview

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open.

Karen Khachanov and Dan Evans are set to clash in the second round of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Wednesday.

Khachanov kicked off his campaign in Vienna against qualifier J.J. Wolf in the first round. Both players had break point chances early on in the opening set, but let them slip from their grasp. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the Russian coming out on top to claim it.

The duo defended their serve quite well in the second set as well. It looked like the set was headed for a tie-break until the very end. With Wolf serving to stay in the match at 6-5, Khachanov made his move. The Russian managed to break his opponent's serve quite easily and won the match 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Dan Evans at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Dan Evans was originally set to face Matteo Berrettini in the first round, but the Italian withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. The Brit was then drawn against lucky loser Oscar Otte.

Evans was off to a flying start as he broke his opponent's serve twice to lead 4-1 in the opening set. Otte showed signs of some resistance as he won the next couple of games to make it 4-3. The German then saved a couple of set points on his serve to get to 5-4.

Evans then served out the set with ease in the following game to bag the set. Otte started the second set quite well as he jumped to a 3-0 lead. He held on to the advantage he acquired and even served for the set at 5-3, but got broken. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the Brit gaining the upper hand to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Evans leads Khachanov 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 European Open in three sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 22.5 (-135) Dan Evans +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Karen Khachanov vs Dan Evans prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Khachanov made the most of his serve during his opening-round win over Wolf. He hammered 13 aces while winning 87% of his first serve points as well. Evans didn't match up that well with respect to his serving stats, but he did more than enough against Otte in the previous round.

The Brit also returned quite well, creating a total of 13 break points and winning three of them. So far, he has a winning record against Khachanov and both of their previous matches were also played on indoor hardcourts. Evans managed to neutralize the Russian's serve in the past and even countered his big-hitting groundstrokes effectively.

Khachanov has had a better season compared to the Brit, but unless he changes his strategy a little, his opponent might walk away with another win. Evans is a challenging player to compete against and might rise to the occasion once again to oust the Russian.

Pick: Dan Evans to win in three sets.

