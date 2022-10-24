Vienna 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans preview

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

World No. 16 Matteo Berrettini will lock horns with World No. 26 Dan Evans in the opening round of the Vienna Open on Tuesday.

Berrettini started the 2022 season with a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open where he was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal. After a dismal performance in Rio de Janeiro and an early retirement in Acapulco, the Italian headed to Indian Wells, where Miomir Kecmanovic eliminated him in the fourth round.

Soon after, Berrettini revealed that an injury to his right hand required immediate surgery, necessitating his withdrawal from Miami and the tour's clay swing, which included the French Open.

He then made a stunning recovery during the grasscourt season by winning consecutive titles at the Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championships. The Italian, however, had to withdraw from Wimbledon after contracting COVID-19. He returned to the tour a few weeks later and made a quarterfinal appearance at the 2022 US Open, where he was defeated by Casper Ruud.

Berrettini was later selected as Team Europe's alternative for the 2022 Laver Cup and took Roger Federer's place in the middle of the competition. He then participated in the Tennis Napoli Cup.

En route to the final, the Italian defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, Taro Daniel and Mackenzie McDonald. Unfortunately, Lorenzo Musetti ended his streak during the all-Italian summit clash.

Great Britain v Netherlands - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Glasgow

Dan Evans, meanwhile, started his season playing for Great Britain in the ATP Cup. Evans then went on to reach the semifinals of the Sydney International, where he was seeded third.

At the Australian Open, Evans entered as the 24th seed and reached the third round before Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime cut his run short. Following the conclusion of the Major, the Brit struggled in the next two Slams, the French Open and Wimbledon, where he was eliminated in the second round and first round, respectively.

Soon after, he turned in strong performances back-to-back, reaching the semifinals of the Citi Open and the National Bank Open, where he lost in three sets to the eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 32-year-old was hoping to make amends for his subpar Grand Slam results at the US Open. He was unable to do so, however, as he was defeated by Marin Cilic in the third round after a four-set encounter that lasted four hours.

Evans then participated in the European Open and the San Diego Open, where he advanced to the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Marcos Giron cut his run short in San Diego, while Auger-Aliassime did the same at the European Open.

Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The two have squared off twice before, with Berrettini holding a 2-0 advantage in the head-to-head record. He defeated the Brit twice at the Queen's Club Championships.

Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -125 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-145) Daniel Evans +100 -1.5 (+220) Under 22.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Dan Evans prediction

2022 US Open - Day 9

Matteo Berrettini will enter the contest as the overwhelming favorite. Given that he has regained his form of late, the Italian is predicted to have a deep run in Vienna.

Berrettini is an aggressive all-court player known for his strong serve and forehand. He is also growing more comfortable at the net, adding drop shots and slice shots to his arsenal.

Dan Evans, on the other hand, can play well indoors and has an has an intriguing style, making him a tricky oppenent. In addition to a decent serve, he boasts a range of volleys and slices that can cause a lot of damage.

The Brit, though, is not the strongest hitter on tour, so there is a good probability that an aggressive player like Berrettini will be able to overpower him.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes