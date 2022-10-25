Vienna 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov.

Date: October 26, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 19 Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Wednesday.

Fritz was up against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. Neither player got close to a break point in the opening set, which then went into a tie-break. The Japanese player came out on top to clinch the opener.

Nishioka held three break points early on in the second set, but Fritz was successful in fending them off. With the American serving to stay in the contest at 5-4, he saved a match point for a gutsy hold of serve. The match headed into another tie-break, where the 2022 Indian Wells champion came out on top to keep himself in contention.

Nishioka struck first in the deciding set as he went up a break to lead 3-1. Fritz then flipped the script by reeling off five games in a row to win the match 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 US Open.

Denis Shapovalov kicked off his campaign in Vienna against Jurij Rodionov. He secured a break of serve in the seventh game of the first set to lead 4-3. However, the Austrian fought back to tie the score in the very next game.

The Canadian broke his opponent's serve yet again to go 5-4 up and served out the set in the following game to nab it. He started the second set by breaking Rodionov's serve and held serve in the next game to establish a 2-0 lead. Shapovalov held on to the lead after this.

Rodionov put up a fight towards the end as he saved three match points on his serve to make it 5-4. In the following game, he held four break points as well, but Shapovalov fought them off to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Shapovalvo leads Fritz 4-2 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the 2022 Japan Open in three sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Denis Shapovalov

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Fritz needed to stage a massive comeback to defeat Nishioka in the first round. His serve bailed him out on important points as he hit 21 aces. The American's ground game was on point as well, striking 59 winners compared to 39 unforced errors.

Shapovalov remained in control of the proceedings for the most part as he held off Rodionov in straight sets. His serving numbers paled in comparison to Fritz's, but he played a clean match as he finished with 28 winners and 16 unforced errors.

Both players are equipped with a huge serve and have great shotmaking abilities. Their previous encounter took place just last month, with Fritz edging out Shapovalov in the third set for the win. The match was decided by fine margins, and their upcoming showdown is likely to be another close contest.

Fritz is in better form at the moment, having won his sixth consecutive match. He'll be the favorite to come through this clash and advance further.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

