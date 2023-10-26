Vienna 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Preview

Fixture: (5) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Andrey Rublev

Date: Friday, October 27

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev preview

Zverev en route to the last eight of the Vienna Open.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev takes on third seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

World No. 10 Zverev defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the second round. After dropping two games in the opening set, the German faced more resistance in the second. However, Zverev booked his place in the last eight, conceding four more games but ultimately winning 6-2, 6-4.

He's now 51-24 on the season, having beaten Austrian wildcard Sebastian Ofner in straight sets in the first round of the Vienna Open. After winning at Chengdu and reaching the Beijing semifinals, the 26-year-old stumbled in the opening round in Shanghai and Tokyo to end his Asian swing but has returned to winning ways in Vienna.

Earlier this season, Zverev won the Hamburg title, reached four semifinals including Roland Garros, while also reaching the US Open last eight among others.

Meanwhile, World No. 5 Rublev saw off Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round. After winning a 12-game opener, the Russian dropped just three more games to ease his way into the last eight, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Having qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, the 26-year-old is now 52-21 on the season. Earlier this week, Rublev opened his campaign against Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the Vienna Open.

The Russian is in the midst of another steady if not spectacular season. He won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo and reached the Shanghai, Halle, Banja Luka, and Dubai finals. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Zverev has won five of his seven matches with Rublev, but Rublev has won the pair's last two meetings. They last met in the Bastad quarterfinals this year, which the Russian won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev en route to the last four at the Vienna Open.

Both Zverev and Rublev are quintessentially baseliners but are big servers, powerful hitters and good movers on the court, especially Zverev for his height.

The two are pretty evenly matched in terms of experience, consistency, and pedigree, making it a difficult matchup to call. Rublev won his last two meetings with Zverev, but the German is back to winning ways after a three-match skid.

Rublev's intensity could slacken having qualified for Turin, so Zverev could take this one in a tough meeting.

Pick: Zverev in three sets