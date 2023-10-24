Vienna 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie

Date: October 25, 2023

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Zverev at the 2023 China Open.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2023 Erste Bank Open on Wednesday (October 25).

Zverev was drawn against home favorite Sebastian Ofner in the first round. The German went on a three-game run in the middle of the opening set to pull ahead 5-3. He served out the set soon after that to put himself in the lead.

Zverev was even more dominant in the second set. He dropped just one game in it to win the contest 6-4, 6-1 and snapped his three-match losing streak.

Norrie, meanwhile, was up against Filip Misolic in the first round. The Brit saved three set points on his own serve at 6-5 in the opening set and then came out on top in the tie-break to claim the set.

Norrie went down an early break in the second set and was unable to recover after that, as Misolic managed to take the match into a decider. The Brit jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set and maintained the lead to win the match 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Zverev leads Norrie 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -400 +1.5 (-1100) Over 22.5 (+100) Cameron Norrie +280 -1.5 (+525) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2023 Davis Cup

Norrie's first-round win over Misolic was a much-needed one. It marked just his second victory since the US Open and ended a four-match losing streak. He played quite well in patches, which pushed him over the finish line, but will need to step it up going forward.

Norrie's level in the second set was quite dismal and he struck just one winner in it. While his game is based on defensive tactics, he'll need to take the lead when presented with an opportunity.

Zverev's level was much better and at one point, he won 13 straight points against Ofner. His perfect winning record over Norrie makes him the favorite in this encounter.

All of their previous matches have unfolded the same way. Zverev won a competitive first set in the tie-break, after which he steamrolled Norrie in the second set.

Norrie's form has been quite poor over the last few months. Since the start of Wimbledon, he has won just five matches and only one of them was against a top-100 player. As such, Zverev will be backed to extend his perfect record over the Brit in this match-up.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.