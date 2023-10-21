Vienna 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Arthur Fils in the first round of the Vienna Open on Monday.

Medvedev has had a solid season so far, chalking up 60 wins from 74 matches. He has also won titles at the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Miami Open and the Italian Open in Rome. The Russian secured runner-up finishes at the US Open and Indian Wells as well.

He will enter Vienna on the back of a runner-up finish at the China Open and a second-round exit at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Medvedev outfoxed Christian Garin in the first round in Shanghai, but couldn't fend off Sebastian Korda in the second, falling to a 7-6 (8), 6-2 defeat.

On the other hand, Arthur Fils has picked up 38 wins from 57 matches and pieced together a title-winning run at the Lyon Open. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Quimper Challenger in January.

The 19-year-old is currently competing at the European Open in Antwerp. He's had a decent campaign so far, outfoxing the likes of Mark Lajas and Juan Pablo Varillas en route to the semifinals. Fils cruised past Pablo Varillas 6-0, 6-3 and will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The head-to-head between Medvedev and Fils is poised at 0-0 as the duo have never faced each other on the tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils prediction

This promises to be an intriguing first-round clash at the Vienna Open.

Medvedev, known for his consistent and powerful game, will be looking to continue his successful season. With multiple titles under his belt and runner-up finishes at the US Open and Indian Wells, he has showcased his ability to perform at the highest level.

His strong serve, solid groundstrokes, and exceptional court coverage make him a formidable opponent on any surface.

On the other hand, Fils, a rising star in the tennis world, has shown great potential. The youngster demonstrated his ability to compete against experienced players with his title win in Lyon. His aggressive playing style, powerful shot-making skills, and ability to dictate play can pose a challenge for any opponent.

While Medvedev's experience and consistency give him an advantage, Fils' energy and fearlessness could make this match more competitive than expected.

However, considering their skill sets and the former's track record this season, it is likely that the he will come out on top in this match. Medvedev's ability to control rallies, exploit weaknesses in his opponent's game, and maintain composure under pressure should give him the edge.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.