Vienna 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Preview

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Thursday, October 26

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Medvedev faces Dimitrov in the second round.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev takes on the unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the Vienna Open quarterfinals.

World No. 3 Medvedev opened his title defense with a facile straight-set win over Frenchman Arthur Fils in his opener, dropping only six games. After a competitive first set - where Fils took four games - it was all Medvedev in the second as he cantered to a 6-4, 6-2 win.

The 27-year-old provided a stern reminder of his title credentials with an impressive outing: dropping five points on serve, blasting 16 winners and conceding only eight unforced errors.

Following the 75-minute win, Medvedev improved to 61-14 on the season, as he admitted feeling 'nervous' before the match:

I was a little bit nervous coming into the match. ... but, luckily, I managed to serve well, play well, kind of work him out during the match and it worked, so I'm very happy."

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked Dimitrov also enjoyed a comfortable opening outing in Vienna, beating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. After dropping three games in the opener, Dimitrov conceded four in the second to improve to 36-19 in 2023.

Coming off a semifinal run at Shanghai earlier this month, the 32-year-old Bulgarian has now won five of his last six matches. Earlier this season, Dimitrov also reached the final in Geneva and the last four in Chengdu, Washington DC, and Rotterdam.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Medvedev has a commanding 5-2 head-to-head lead over Dimitrov, having won the pair's last two meetings. That includes their last encounter in the Rotterdam semifinals this year where Medvedev won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-130) Grigor Dimitrov +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov

Both Medvedev and Dimitrov are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well, especially Medvedev for his height.

Dimitrov's signature one-handed backhand can be a potent weapon, but Medvedev is one of the sport's best returners and has had the Bulgarian's number in recent meetings.

Although both players enjoyed comfortable first-round outings, expect the defending champion to take the win as he looks to go back-to-back in Vienna.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets