Vienna 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Preview

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Karen Khachanov

Date: Friday, October 27

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Medvedev enroute to the quarterfinals at the Vienna Open.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev takes on eighth seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the Vienna Open semifinals.

World No. 3 Medvedev made a slow start against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round, dropping the first set for the loss of three games 3-6. However, Medvedev stormed back into the contest, conceding two games to restore parity and take the second set 6-2.

In a competitive decider, Dimitrov won four games but was unable to stop the Russian from crossing the finish line, with Medvedev ultimately winning the contest 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Medvedev is now 62-14 on the season, blasting 31 winners and 14 aces to register his sixth win in eight meetings with the Bulgarian.

Medvedev, having already won five titles in 2023, has now won a tour-leading 45th hardcourt match as he takes on his good friend Khachanov next. Earlier, he had beaten Arthur Fils in straight sets to open his title defense.

Meanwhile, the 16th-ranked Khachanov had a far more comfortable second-round outing against Jiri Lehecka. After dropping three games in the opener, the Russian stormed into the last eight, conceding just one more game, as he improved to 30-15 in 2023 while winning the contest 6-3, 6-1.

Earlier this week, Khachanov beat compatriot Roman Safiullin in straight sets to open his campaign at the ATP 500 event. Khachanov had lost in the opening rounds in Beijing and Shanghai after making the third round in Tokyo.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Medvedev has won four of his five meetings with Khachanov, whose only win came in the 2018 Moscow semifinals. The pair's last clash was in the Miami semifinals this year, which Medvedev won 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 en route to winning the title.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Karen Khachanov

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Khachanov at the Vienna Open

Both Medvedev and Khachanov look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles. Both can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well, especially for their height.

However, Medvedev takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 261-86 record and 18 titles. That includes 45 wins and four titles this year. Meanwhile, Khachanov is only 157-119 on the surface, winning five titles.

Moreover, Medvedev has had his compatriot's number - winning their last three clashes - so expect the trend to continue as he eyes back-to-back Vienna titles.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets